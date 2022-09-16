NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

KR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 187,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,011. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

