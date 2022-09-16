NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 553,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,170. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

