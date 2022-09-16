NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881,658. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

