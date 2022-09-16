NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.27. 217,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

