NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 7,273 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.44. 48,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.