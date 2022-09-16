O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 24,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 99.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

