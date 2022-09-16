O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 24,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.