O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $9.01 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 5.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.05. 98,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

