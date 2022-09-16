Obyte Price Reaches $15.03 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.03 or 0.00076211 BTC on exchanges. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $3,229.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 198.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 546.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00839913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,137 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

