Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Jorn Rausing Acquires 422,004 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 653.20 ($7.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 807.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 927.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -21.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,496 ($18.08).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

