Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.
Okta Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. 107,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
