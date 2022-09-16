Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 83 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Stock Down 2.8 %

OMU stock opened at GBX 51.70 ($0.62) on Monday. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 517.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 775.11%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Recommended Stories

