Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

