Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 5.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.02 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 1,141,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,217,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

