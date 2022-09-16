Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Cut to €10.00

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

ORAN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 10,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,930. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orange by 219.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Orange by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 342.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

