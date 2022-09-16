Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Cut to €10.00

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
ORAN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
Orange Trading Down 0.9 %
ORAN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 10,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,930. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.