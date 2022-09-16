Organo (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organo (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORGJF stock opened at 75.25 on Friday.

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

