Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 127,294 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLA shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.66 million, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

