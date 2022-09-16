Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 222,270 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

