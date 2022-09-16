Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.76. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Rating)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.