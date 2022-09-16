Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 3750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Pacton Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

About Pacton Gold

(Get Rating)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.