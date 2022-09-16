PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 735,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.68.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 116.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 97.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $440,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

