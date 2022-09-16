PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.88. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 11,851 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 142,352 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

