Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,250. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

