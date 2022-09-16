Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,250. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.79.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
