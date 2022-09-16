PalGold (PALG) Price Down 39.4% Over Last Week

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. PalGold has a market capitalization of $88,482.07 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PalGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 576.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PalGold Coin Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1.
Buying and Selling PalGold
