Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $812.50.

Shares of PANDY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,302. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

