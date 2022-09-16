Pangolin Price Tops $0.0680 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Pangolin has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $344,976.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 553.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin launched on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,633,203 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.