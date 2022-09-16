Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Volume Tops $6.97 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00040902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $6.97 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token launched on January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

