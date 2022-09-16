Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,492,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 424,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

