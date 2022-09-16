Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.76. 1,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKIUF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Parkland Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

