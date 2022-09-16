Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.82.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

