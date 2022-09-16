Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $358.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

