Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 114,063 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

