Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

