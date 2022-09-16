Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 39,997 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,997 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,446,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 2,145,174 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

