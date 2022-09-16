Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average is $189.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.