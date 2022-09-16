Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes $641,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

