Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 5,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 364,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $759.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.73 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Paya by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.