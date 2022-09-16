Paycoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.46 Million (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $234,712.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

PCI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

