PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $283.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.