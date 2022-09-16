PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.32. 268,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,817. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $283.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

