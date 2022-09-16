Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

