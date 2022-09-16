Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

