Pensionfund Sabic Sells 15,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,947,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

