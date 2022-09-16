Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,348,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,600,000 after acquiring an additional 924,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 301,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

