Pensionfund Sabic Sells 500 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $532.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.37 and its 200-day moving average is $504.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.