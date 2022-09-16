Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.20 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Price Performance

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,007.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,303.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4,364.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.