Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 492,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after buying an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 209,017 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,271. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

