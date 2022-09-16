Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

TMO traded down $11.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.20. 6,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

