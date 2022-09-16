Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,116,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 23,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.