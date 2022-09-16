Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $352,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $91.20. 128,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,768,529. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.